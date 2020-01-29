Atari-licensed hotel coming to cities across the country

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – A company known for vintage video games now wants to run gaming-friendly hotels.

Atari announced Tuesday a licensing agreement with developers to build eight Atari-branded hotels around the country.

The hotels will also include a state of the art eSport studio, an Atari gaming playground, meeting and event rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, bakery, movie theater and a gym. Atari says the hotels are targeted at family or business travelers, “providing a luxurious, relaxed and one-of-a-kind experience.”

The construction of the first hotel in Phoenix gets underway this fall.

Other future locations include Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose, California.

Atari kicked off a video game craze in the 1970s, but the U.S. branch of the company went bust seven years ago. However, its French counterpart is still in business.

