‘At Home With Olaf’ digital series debuts on YouTube

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 07: (L-R) Anna, Elsa, and Olaf attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Frozen 2” at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walt Disney Animation Studios debuted a new, original digital series on its YouTube channel on Monday.

The Disney Animation series is titled “At Home With Olaf,” the lovable snowman from “Frozen.”

The series is voiced from home by actor Josh Gad. It was created at home by Hyrum Osmond.

The comments on the video are very positive.

“The fact that this quality is made a home is mind boggling,” one user comments.

“This high quality animation was all made at HOME by ONE GUY?! Just WOW!” another comment reads.

Walt Disney Animation Studios did not confirm on YouTube how often episodes of the series will be released.

