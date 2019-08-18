ASK JOHN: How many holes are in drinking straws?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Over the course of millennia, humans have probed life’s mysteries and emerged from humble origins.

Together, we ventured away from scrawling on cave walls to building pyramids, painting the Sistine Chapel, and exploring worlds beyond our own.

This could not have been done without asking hard questions, so that’s why we’re here to give you the answers with Ask John!

Lynette from Crestview asks- does a straw have one hole or two?

In recent years this has shockingly become a topic of much debate online.

To research this, we used the Merriam-Webster dictionary. It defines the word ‘hole’ as ‘an opening through something.’

As for the word ‘straw’, that is defined as a ‘tube for sucking up a beverage.’

Therefore, it can be argued that a straw only has one hole!

But if you really want to get heads spinning, you could also argue that a straw has no holes. Its simply a tube, and if it had a hole, it would leak. While John sees the point there, he thinks that argument is a little weak.

Our last question comes from David in Tampa. David asks- Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?

The English language sure can be a little ridiculous sometimes, can’t it?

So to explore this answer, we actually referred back to the Merriam-Webster dictionary.

It may surprise you to learn that these two words came into use in the 1800s, long before automobiles.

In the mid-1800s, a parkway referred to a road that ran through a park. This was the perfect spot to drive a carriage for a nice Sunday ride. Decades later, carriages were replaced by cars but the word ‘parkway’ stuck.

As for driveways, that term dates back to the early 1800s. These were paths that ran alongside barns, designating where vehicles like wagons could drive up and offload cargo.

Again, once cars came into the picture, that was a perfect spot to leave a car overnight, so that’s why we park on driveways.

