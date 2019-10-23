Artist’s painting of Atiana Jefferson’s final moments goes viral

(CNN) – A digital painting depicting a Texas woman who was shot and killed in her own home while playing video games with her young nephew is going viral.

Nikkolas Smith says he wanted to capture the “Final, joyful moment” of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson after an officer shot her through a bedroom window earlier this month.

Congressman Marc Veasey shared the artwork as he called for police reform on the house floor.

Smith says he chose to paint Jefferson having fun with her nephew as a way to show the humanity of the victim.

“I just wanted to show like these are just beautiful souls, like in their pajamas, having a good time enjoying each other. You know that these kids need guidance. They need a role model to look up to. Atatiana was that for her nephew. And, you know, I just wanted to show that moment,” Smith said.

The officer, Aaron Dean, is facing murder charges.

He resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department hours before he was set to be fired.

