Arkansas boy dresses as security officer for school event

Viral News

In this Wednesday, March 4, 2020, photo provided by THV11-TV in Little Rock, Ark., Bobby G. Lester Elementary School security officer Jeffery Cross and kindergartener Easton Blocker pose for a portrait in Jacksonville, Ark. Blocker is warming hearts after he decided to dress up as Cross for “Dress As Your Favorite Person Day.” Easton’s mom Lauryn said, “He tells me every day; Officer Cross keeps us safe from the bad guys, mommy.” (Melissa Zygowicz/THV11-TV via AP) (Melissa Zygowicz/THV11-TV via AP)

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV-TV) — An Arkansas boy dressed up as his school’s security officer on the day students were told to dress as their favorite person.

Officer Jeffery Cross told KTHV-TV in Little Rock that he was honored that kindergartner Easton Blocker dressed up like him on Wednesday. Cross says Easton hugs him every morning.

Cross is the school security officer at Bobby G. Lester Elementary School in Jacksonville, located about 15 miles northeast of Little Rock.

This is the first year for the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District to have armed security officers. 

