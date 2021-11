NEW ZEALAND (NBC) – A wayward penguin has turned up in New Zealand.

This antarctic penguin somehow found its way ashore in New Zealand Wednesday, about 3,000 miles away from home.

According to records, it’s only the second known live penguin from the antarctic to be discovered in the island nation.

The bird has been rescued and is being cared for.

The last antarctic penguin to visit New Zealand was found in 1993.