Anonymous note shames couple for unpainted house, hundreds donate to help with repairs

(CNN) – A Massachusetts couple has received hundreds of donations after a letter shamed them for not painting their home.
Jimmy and Marilyn Curcuru have lived in the home for more than 50 years.
In July, they received a note calling it an “eyesore,” which their daughter posted on Facebook. She explained her mom is bedridden with Multiple Sclerosis and her dad has had quadruple bypass surgery.
The daughter says that’s been hard on them both physically and financially.
In response to the post, hundreds of people have donated more than $50,000 to help paint and repair the Curcuru’s home.
The Curcuru’s say they are thankful for everyone who has supported them and plan to write a thank you note to every single person who donated.
