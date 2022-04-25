TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another animal rights activist interrupted a NBA playoff game on Saturday, attempting to run onto the court during the third quarter of the Timberwolves-Grizzlies game at Minnesota’s Target Center.

A video shows a person being tackled onto the floor by security after rushing the court from the second row.

The activist was identified as Sasha Zemmel, a member of Direct Action Network. The animal rights group has been protesting Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor for how he operates a chicken farm he owns after he was reportedly forced to kill 5.3 million chickens at his farm due to an avian flu outbreak.

Earlier this month, another animal rights activist chained herself to the stanchion after throwing flyers on the floor during Game 1 of the playoff series in Memphis.