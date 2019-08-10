Anheuser-Busch launches line of spiked seltzer

(CNN) – Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a spiked seltzer under its Natural Light brand.

The company says Natty Light Seltzer is priced about 20 percent less than the leading hard seltzer brands. And it says unlike most hard seltzers, which are often sold in four-packs, it will be available in 24-can packages.

Each one is about 130 calories and 6 percent alcohol by volume.

It comes in two flavors: black cherry and lime as well as mango and peach.

The seltzers will be available in the US in a few weeks.