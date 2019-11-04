American Girl releases $5K holiday doll covered in Swarovski crystals

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – This year American Girl is going glam with a pricey doll fit for a princess.

The toy company’s holiday doll will be dressed to the nines with 5,000 Swarovski crystals on her gown.

Only three of these dolls will be made, and each doll will set Santa back $5,000.

They will first be put in the window displays at the American Girl flagship stores in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The holiday windows will be unveiled on Nov. 8, and the dolls will remain there until December 20.

The dolls will then be shipped to make it to their destinations by Christmas.