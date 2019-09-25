Amazon’s Alexa to feature Samuel L. Jackson’s voice

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 10: Samuel L. Jackson attends the “Shaft” premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Amazon’s Alexa is about to have a new voice.

Amazon on Wednesday announced it will soon introduce its first celebrity voice and it will be Samuel L. Jackson.

Amazon says to get started, just say “Alexa, introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson.”

For $4.99, Amazon will even let you choose whether you would like to hear the actor use explicit language or not.

Some of the things you can ask Jackson include:

“Alexa, ask Samuel L. Jackson where he is from.”

“Alexa, ask Sam to wake me up at 7am.”

“Alexa, ask Sam Jackson to sing happy birthday.”

Amazon says Jackson won’t be able to help with shopping lists, reminders or skills.