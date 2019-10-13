Amazon’s Alexa officially bilingual

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN) – It’s official, Alexa can now speak Spanish!

Amazon said the virtual assistant’s second language can now be accessed through its supported Echo and Alexa built-in devices.

There’s a brand new Spanish voice for Alexa, along with local knowledge and hundreds of skills, according to the company.

Amazon said customers can switch to “Espanol” mode via the Alexa app.

From there, a user can ask in Spanish for their favorite music, news and weather, and controls for their smart home.

The multilingual mode allows a user to get an answer in the same language as the question.

