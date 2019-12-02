Amazon removes Auschwitz-themed Christmas ornaments

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Amazon has removed a number of Christmas ornaments featuring images of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Pictures of the nazi death camp were also on a variety of items including a mouse pad and bottle opener.

The Auschwitz Memorial Museum called the items “Disturbing and disrespectful.”

An estimated 1.1 million people were killed at Auschwitz during the holocaust.

A total of six million Jews were killed in the genocide according to the museum.

Amazon removed the products, offered by third-party sellers, after the memorial organization tweeted about them.

In a statement, Amazon said ‘all sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account.’

