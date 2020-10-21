All Americans get a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series

TAMPA (WFLA) – While fans of the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers were cheering on the World Series. Some fans were excited over winning free tacos!

All of America won a free taco, thanks to Taco Bell’s “Steal a base, steal a taco” promotion.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts swiped second base during the fifth inning of game one of the World Series.

This isn’t Betts’ first time scoring everyone in America a free taco. He did it back in 2018 as a right fielder for the Boston Red Sox — against the Dodgers.

According to the restaurant’s website, if a player steals a base during “any game of the 2020 World Series,” it will offer “every person in the 50 U.S. and District of Columbia” a free taco. Customers can get the tacos at participating restaurants or through the Taco Bell app.

Pick yours up on Oct. 28.

