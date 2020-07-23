Alex Trebek says Betty White should be his successor as ‘Jeopardy!’ host

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Alex Trebek has chosen the “girl” he believes could take over Jeopardy in the future.

You could say his choice is “golden!”

The longtime game show host suggested Betty White as his successor.

The 80-year-old and White, who is 98-years-old, are long-time friends.

Trebek says he jokingly picks White because the audience expects someone younger.

Trebek says he’s not planning on leaving Jeopardy anytime soon telling Good Morning America that he will do the job as long as he is capable.

Alex Trebek has hosted the show since 1984.