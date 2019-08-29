Alex Trebek back working after completing chemotherapy treatments

FILE – In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old posted a video Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on Twitter showing him back on the game show’s set. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA/AP) ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek is back at work after completing his chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In a new video posted on the Jeopardy Youtube page, Trebek told viewers “Let me tell you, it’s going to be a good year,”

Trebek was diagnosed back in March and has previously joked that he has to beat the disease, as the terms of his contract say he has to host the show for three more years.

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3% of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.