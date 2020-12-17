Alaska Airlines creates ‘Safety Dance’ video about flying during pandemic

(WJW) – “Do the dance, do the dance! Everybody wash some hands!”

Those are some of the lyrics from a music video produced by Alaska Airlines that may make you want to fly again if you had any hesitation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Set to the catchy tune of “The Safety Dance” by Men Without Hats, the video features Alaska Airlines employees performing lyrics about what they do to keep you safe when you fly.

“We can fly where you want to. We can leave your house behind,” you can hear a voiceover sing as masked employees show off choreography on a plane and in an airport hangar. “But if your friends don’t mask — and why don’t they mask? — well they won’t fly this airline.”

Alaska Airlines says recent research shows it is safe to fly if airlines follow a layered approach that includes masks, hand sanitizer and air filtration. The airline also encourages social distancing.

Images courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines hired director Warren Fu for the video, who has worked with such artists as Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Daft Punk.

The choreography was put together by Anna Matuszewski, who has worked with rapper Macklemore.

“We believe it is safe to fly,” Alaska Airlines writes in a blog post.

At Alaska, we love safety so much, our employees made a music video about it. Visit our blog to learn more about the #AlaskaSafetyDance and find out how to safely get back out there in spring and summer 2021. 🕺🌴 Book now. Mask up. Let’s go. https://t.co/6bYEPbbtzv pic.twitter.com/Wwkjv7EaBF — Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) December 14, 2020

The airline said a production crew of about 40 people followed strict safety measures, including COVID-19 testing and masking. Also, “onsite COVID compliance officers made sure everyone was keeping safety top of mind,” it said.

“It was refreshing to work on a project with some much needed levity after such a challenging year. You can highlight the importance of safety and still have fun with it,” Fu said. “I hope the uplifting energy and enthusiasm showcased by our Alaska Airlines employee talent brings a smile to people’s faces.”