TAMPA (WFLA) – Do you smell what The Rock’s lookalike is cooking?

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields on Facebook after a local resident asked to meet Fields due to his uncanny resemblance to the former WWE star.

The Alabama law enforcement officer has gone viral after a post led to a TikTok video that currently has 1.7 million views.

According to AL.com, Lt. Fields has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for 17 years.