Airbnb launches Bahamas sabbatical to help after Dorian

FILE – This Aug. 31, 2019 file photo shows a woman walking along a beach before the arrival of Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas. Airbnb is giving five people a chance to spend a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas in an attempt to boost the Caribbean island after it suffered damage from Hurricane Dorian last year. Contest winners will work with the Bahamas National Trust for two months on projects including coral reef restoration, pineapple farming and boat building. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is giving a few people a chance to spend a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas in an attempt to boost the Caribbean island damaged last year by Hurricane Dorian.

At least 67 people were killed and more than $3.4 billion in damage was caused when Hurricane Dorian swept through the country’s hundreds of islands in October 2019.

Aribnb has offered other sabbaticals over the past year to promote the environment. For their latest offer, five people have a chance to visit the three islands within the Bahamas that were not affected by the storm: Andros, Eleuthera and Exumas. There, those selected will work on projects for two months including coral reef restoration, pineapple farming, boating building and more, working with the Bahamas National Trust. The nonprofit manages the country’s parks and works to preserve its natural habitat.

The trust’s executive director, Eric Crey, says the country is “open for business” and the sabbatical is a way to “share our diverse country and the Bahamian way of life with the world.”

