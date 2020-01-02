‘Affluenza teen’ back in jail on probation violation

TARRANT COUNTY, Tex. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – The infamous “Affluenza teen” Ethan Crouch has been arrested for a probation violation, according to Tarrant County Sherriff’s Office.

Couch, now 22-years-old was booked Thursday for allegedly violating his probation after testing positive for THC.

In June 2013, then 16-year-old Couch was driving drunk as well as high on marijuana and Valium. He struck a large crowd of people, killing four and seriously injuring nine others. His blood-alcohol level later tested at .24, three times the legal limit for adult drivers.

For the deaths of the four people, Couch was only sentenced to two years in prison.

During his trial, a psychologist testified that Couch suffered from “Affluenza” which meant his wealthy parents didn’t set limits or help him understand consequences.

Two year later Couch later arrested for a probation violation when he went to Mexico with his mother.

That offense did land him in jail he was sentenced to 720 days in 2015.