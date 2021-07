TAMPA (NBC) -A panda cub has been recently obsessed with her new toy, as she tirelessly tumbles and plays with her toy basket at a breeding base for giant pandas in northwest china.

The female panda named “Qin Yun” was born last August.

Qin Yun’s cute game with the basket easily caught the eye of the staff at the breeding base these days, bringing about plenty of fun to observers who captured the cuddly creature’s antics on camera.