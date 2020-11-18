Adorable owl rescued from inside Rockefeller Christmas tree

NEW YORK (NBC) – A sweet surprise found in the nation’s most famous Christmas tree!

A tiny owl was rescued from the 30 Rock Christmas tree as it was being secured at Rockefeller Center.

Experts at the Ravensbeard Wildlife Center say it’s a Saw-whet owl, the smallest in the northeast part of the country.

It’s unusual to find a baby owl this time of year, since they’re born in the spring and summer, according to the center… So they knew this was not a baby.

The owl, they’re calling Rockefeller, is being cared for at the center.

“Rockefeller” was discovered by one of the men who works for the company that transports and places the 30 Rock tree.

He brought the owl home and his wife called Ravensbeard, knowing the tiny owl needed expert care.

Rockefeller has an appointment with the vet to make sure there are no fractures or more serious conditions.

Rockefeller will be released back into the wild when it’s healthy enough.