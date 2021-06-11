90-year-old woman celebrates birthday with photoshoot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (NBC) – A North Carolina family put together a photoshoot to celebrate their grandmother’s 90th birthday.

When photographer Melissa Denny was approached by childhood friends about organizing a photoshoot for their grandmother’s 90th birthday, she jumped at the idea.

“They actually had it all organized. They had all these ideas. They had the tutu. Everything you saw was from them. They had the shirt made, the cake, the fancy chair. They had cookies with her face on it,” Denny said.

They chose Reynalda Gardens in Winston-Salem, North Carolina as their location.

Once posted to Facebook the photos took off getting over 48,000 shares and over 11,000 likes.

Denny said she just feels grateful to the family for making her apart of their grandmas special day.

“I feel honored and privileged to be a part of it and I am just thankful I got to meet G-Ma and it was a really fun experience that I will never forget,” Denny said.