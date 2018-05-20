$90 million worth of liquid meth found in fuel tank of semi-truck

An investigation into the transportation and trafficking of Methamphetamine has been underway for several months by the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation lead authorities to discover over $90 million in Methamphetamine on Saturday.

Investigators seized a 2009 Peterbuilt semi-truck that was driven by 49-year-old Raul Topete Arreola of Californa, near the 100 block of Will Lucas Road in Linden.

Authorities say that’s when investigators found 120 gallons of liquid methamphetamine stored in the driver’s side fuel tank on the semi-truck. That amount of liquid methamphetamine would convert to approximately 454 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of 90.8 million dollars.

Authorities also arrested Aquileo Perez Pineda, 48 of George during the investigation.

Both men have been charged with three counts of trafficking Methamphetamine. They placed in custody in the Harnett County Detention Center under a $3 million bond.

An immigration detainer has been issued for Pineda. ICE is looking into the immigration status is Arrola.

