8 On Your Side Outdoors Expo Scavenger Hunt

Welcome to the 8 On Your Side Outdoors Expo! We put together a scavenger hunt for you to complete while you’re here checking out all the boats and outdoor activities! Here are your tasks:

1. Download our WFLA app and sign up for push alerts

You can download the FREE WFLA app on the App Store if you have an iPhone or on Google Play if you have an Android.

Once you have the app downloaded to your phone, make sure you sign up for notifications by opening the app. The app should prompt you to sign up for push alerts the first time you open it by displaying this screen:

If the app doesn’t show that screen, you can find it by clicking the hamburger menu on the top left corner of the app home page and then scrolling down to find settings.

Take a screenshot once you have downloaded the app and signed up for push alerts!

2. Sign up for our WFLA newsletters

You can sign up for our WFLA newsletters here and choose which alerts you want to receive in your inbox.

Take a screenshot once you’ve signed up!

3. Follow us on social media

Follow WFLA on any of our social media pages

Take a screenshot once you’ve followed one (or all!) of our pages!

4. Take a selfie with a member of the News Channel 8 team

WFLA anchors and reporters, along with meteorologists from our Max Defender 8 weather team and members of our Tampa Hoy! staff will be at the expo throughout the weekend. Snap a selfie with one of them!

5. Take a picture with Captain Fear or the Raymond James Stadium pirate ship

The Buccaneers street team as well as the team’s cheerleaders, alumni and Captain Fear himself will make appearances at the expo throughout the weekend. Ticketholders will also have access to the stadium’s pirate ship.

Snap a photo of yourself with Captain Fear or at the pirate ship in the stadium!

6. Take a photo of your favorite boat at the expo

The Outdoors Expo and Boat Show will feature high-end luxury vessels, hunting and sportfishing boats, pontoon, family, and speed boats, showcased by over 20 manufacturers and dealers.

Grab a picture of your favorite boat you saw at the expo!

7. Get a picture of the Bass Tub tank

In addition to boats, the expo will feature daily seminars on fresh and saltwater fishing, fly-fishing, boating, kayaking and more. There will also be a 10,000-gallon Bass Tub tank with seminars and demonstrations.

Take a picture of the tank!

8. Trivia question

Once you’ve collected the seven screenshots and photos listed above, head to the WFLA booth at the expo. When you get there, find a member of the staff and show them all seven photos. If you have all seven, you will then have to answer this trivia question as your final task:

What’s the name of News Channel 8’s puppy with a purpose?

If you need a hint, think of the world’s most powerful radar!

If you show a team member all seven photos from the scavenger hunt and answer the trivia question correctly, you will get a prize! Please note that prizes will only be available while supplies last and only one prize will be given per family.