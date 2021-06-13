7-year-old’s wish of becoming a police officer comes true

(NBC) – Police in the small town of Dickinson, North Dakota, helped make a little boy’s dream come true.

After battling leukemia, police decided it was time he take on the bad guys in town.

Seven-year-old Cooper Craig began his day by taking the oath of office at the Dickinson Police Station.

Craig says he knew from an early age, he wanted to protect the city.

“That was fun. I got to run the sirens,” the boy said.

Make-A-Wish North Dakota and the police department teamed up and he made his first traffic stop with his first-grade teacher.

Later in the day at American Bank Center, employees created a fake robbery, complete with suspects, hostages, and money. Craig got the chance to rescue the hostages.

He received a warm welcome from about 100 people waiting outside the bank.

His parents say it’s a day he’ll never forget.

“I think he’ll wake up tomorrow morning wanting to repeat this day and the next day,” said Jenna Craig, the boy’s mom.

Police say they had lots of fun and it’s a perfect time to educate on public safety.

“Being a police officer nowadays, nationwide, is looked at as a negative thing. So, I’m glad that there are kids that want to do that and help their community out,” said School Resource Officer Brandon Stockie.

Craig finished his first day with a press conference and pizza party.

He says the most challenging thing was shaking everyone’s hand.

His mother says Craig has two years of maintenance to make sure his leukemia is gone for good.