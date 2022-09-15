TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A charter group fishing off Monhegan, Maine, was treated to a scene straight out of “Jaws” when a seven-foot-long Mako shark jumped into their boat.

Cell phone video on board the vessel captured the tense moments the band of boys caught and reeled in the massive shark. In a Facebook post, the group said it was “A lovely day shark fishing with two beautiful blue sharks tagged and released when a big mako took the bait.”

Moments later, the shark leaped several feet into the air, landing on the boat’s deck.

The captain of the sea venture charter said the bizarre incident was the icing on the cake.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience! Thankfully, no one on board was injured!”

The crew acted fast to move the charter members out of the way as the captain removed the hook from the shark’s mouth, measured it, tagged it before sending the shark back out to sea.

“We want to acknowledge Chris Kingsbury and his band of boys for their cool heads, assistance, and this awesome video,” the post said.