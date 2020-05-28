53-year-old tortoise rendered homeless after owner dies of COVID-19 has been adopted

BOSTON (NBC) – A tortoise rendered homeless after her owner died of the coronavirus has been adopted.
The MSPCA says a “Bonafide turtle expert” now owns the 53-year-old tortoise named “Ms. Jennifer.”
A spokesperson said the organization fielded more than 3,000 inquiries before making the selection.
Ms. Jennifer had been under the care of MSPCA staffers since May 9, after her owner was admitted to the hospital.
She now has a new home in Boston.
