5-year-old who stole parents car gets ride in Lamborghini; meets Jamie Foxx, Shaq, Lil Pump

OGDEN (ABC4-News) – First he took his parent’s car, then he was pulled over by Utah Highway Patrol.

Five-year-old Adrian Zamarripa’s story went viral. He was pulled over driving a little over 30 miles per hour on the interstate by the Utah Highway Patrol. He told the trooper he was on his way to his sister’s house — in California. The boy told another trooper that he wanted to buy a Lamborghini when he got there and then flashed open his wallet showing his cash to purchase his dream car: $3.

He wasn’t able to buy the posh super car, but he has been able to get a ride in the cars, twice!

The first time Adrian got to ride in a Lamborghini he was picked up by Lamborghini Huracan owner Jeremey Neves, who was inspired because of the kid stealing the car he thought he would take him for a ride.

But now, because the story has charmed most of the public, (some say he should not have been rewarded for his actions) a celebrity luxury car dealer decided to fly him out to California.

As originally reported by TMZ, RD Whittington, owner of the brand Wires Only, brought Adrian and his family to Los Angeles and let him sit in a bunch of the cars, including a Ferrari and a Hummer.

He also talked with Shaq and Lil Pump on FaceTime, then was driven out to meet Jamie Foxx in real life.

Now, Adrian has had two rides in Lamborghinis since he decided to strike out on his own.

Jeremy Neves said, “I’m absolutely inspired by the principles that he displayed of success ― knowing what he wants, going after it.” He caveated that with the following disclaimer, “Absolutely, I’m not encouraging kids to go out and take their parents’ car and do anything else that’s illegal. I’m not advocating that at all.”

This story is not about just the rewards, Adrian will be reportedly punished by his parents for stealing their car. The Weber County District Attorney has said his parents won’t face charges for neglect.

