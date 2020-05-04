Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

5-year-old pulled over on freeway after telling his mom he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini

Viral News

by: ABC 4 News

Posted: / Updated:

Utah Highway Patrol

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol a 5-year-old boy was pulled over driving his parent’s car on the freeway Monday.

UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a young man, age 5, troopers added.

UHP said he told troopers he left home after an argument with his Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.

Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss