5-year-old pulled over on freeway after telling his mom he was going to California to buy a Lamborghini

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol a 5-year-old boy was pulled over driving his parent’s car on the freeway Monday.
UHP said a trooper in Weber County initiated a traffic stop on what he thought was an impaired driver. Turns out it was a young man, age 5, troopers added.
UHP said he told troopers he left home after an argument with his Mom, in which she told him she would not buy him a Lamborghini. He decided he’d take the car and go to California to buy one himself. Troopers said he might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 dollars in his wallet.
Troopers said the 5-year-old somehow made his way up onto the freeway in his parents’ car
