40% of Americans would rather give up their dog than their phone for a month, survey finds

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Nomophobia, the fear of being without a smartphone, is real, and it’s a real problem for our furry friends.

When forced to choose between giving up their dog or their smartphone for a month, a study found a large percentage of Americans would kick their pooch to the curb, according to SimpleTexting, an online SMS marketing platform.

In their survey of over 1,000 smartphone users, 40% of participants said they would rather be apart from their dog for a month instead of their smartphone.

Of those surveyed, 44% would give up getting to see their significant other for the month if it means they get to keep their phones, and 72% were willing to give up alcohol.

However, 53% of respondents would rather go without a phone than without sex for a month. But Gen Zers, those born after 1996, who rely heavily on smartphones, said they would rather give up sex, according to the survey.

The survey also found 35% would pay between $500 & $2,000 to keep their smartphone for the month.

