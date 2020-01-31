Breaking News
UN agency declares global emergency over virus from China
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial

4-month-old girl beats brain cancer and rings the bell

Viral News

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

(WNCN) – Lillian Grace Borden was born on Sept. 5, 2019. She was a beautiful, and seemingly healthy, baby girl. To her parents, she was perfect.

But according to a GoFundMe by her mom, the parents noticed something wasn’t quite right with baby Lily. She wasn’t moving her limbs quite right.

An MRI was then ordered and doctors spotted something on her brain stem. By then Lily’s mom says her breathing had become compromised so they sent her to NICU and placed her on a breathing tube and gastric feeding tube.

Shari Borden, her mom, says that no one had ever seen an MRI quite like this, so they consulted with UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, California. Arrangements were made, and Lily and her mom were flown to Oakland on a medical transport plane.

“By the time of her next MRI, just days later, the tumor was larger and now ran from her brain stem down her spinal cord to below her shoulders,” Shari Borden said. They offered little hope—the tumor was inoperable and growing aggressively—but proceeded with a biopsy. The results indicated the tumor was an aggressive stage 3-4 malignant glioma. A tiny ray of hope existed in a recently approved targeted chemotherapy for tumors of a certain genetic makeup. But they needed to act fast if there was to be any chance of saving Lily.”

It was an aggressive tumor. Doctors said, because of its location, surgery simply wasn’t an option.

Chemotherapy was Lily’s only hope, her mom said. After a round of general chemo, her parents got the go-ahead to put her on a new, targeted kind of chemotherapy.

And it worked.

Three weeks later, Lily’s tumor was gone.

As of January 25, Lily rang the bell signifying that she was cancer-free!

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Photos courtesy of Shari and Patrick Borden

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland

Thumbnail for the video titled "the 2020 U.S. Olympic Softball Team practiced at Florida Southern College on Thursday afternoon in Lakeland"

Local man uses rare disease to create new invention

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local man uses rare disease to create new invention"

xLanyard Demo

Thumbnail for the video titled "xLanyard Demo"

5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation

Thumbnail for the video titled "5 years after death of special needs patient, Pasco dentist faces license revocation"

Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police chase ends in Polk woman's yard, leaves path of destruction behind"

30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event

Thumbnail for the video titled "30K strands of beads collected in Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful After Gasparilla Cleanup event"

What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral

Thumbnail for the video titled "What these Gibbs HS kids are doing in the restroom that’s going viral"

Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Where is Baby Andrew? No signs of missing newborn in Pasco County, deputies say"

Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers pack Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Solar Vortex: First dual tail-spin water slide to open at Adventure Island"

Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw video: Go behind-the-scenes of Solar Vortex construction at Adventure Island"

Strip club suit update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Strip club suit update"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss