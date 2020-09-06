2-year-old boy finds dog with same birth defect as him, creating instant bond

(NBC/WILX) – A Michigan boy with a birth defect just found his perfect furry friend match.

The pair share something on the outside, giving them an instant bond on the inside.

On Friday, there was pure happiness found at the Jackson County Animal Shelter. Two-year-old Bentley Boyers got to bring his new puppy home.

Last week, Bentley’s dad, Brandon, came to the animal shelter to look at two chickens he was thinking about adopting, when a pooch caught his eye. A puppy with a cleft lip.

“He Facetimed me. He goes, ‘I think this one has a cleft lip’ and I said ‘get her’! We need her!” said Ashley Boyers, Bentley’s mom.

Bentley was born with a cleft lip. His mom said he had a tough start in life, where it was a struggle to get him to eat.

“We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat – so it was a process,” she said.

Since day one, he’s been a happy baby. Ashley says his cleft lip doesn’t make him any different. The family feels finding the puppy will show Bentley he isn’t alone.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot cause he can grow up and understand that he and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” she said.

The animal shelter says they normally don’t see puppies with cleft palates. Before her adoption, they had her for a week. They don’t foresee her having any problems in the future.

“Her disability is really not holding her back, and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s any change that has to do with that. But, she’s really doing well,” said Lydia Sattler, the animal services director at the shelter. “She might look a little different than a normal dog would, but it’s not slowing her down at all.”

At just 2 months and 2 years olds, the imperfect super-duo have found their perfect match.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: