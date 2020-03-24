2-legged dog named Lt. Dan named 2020 Cadbury Bunny

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WJW) — Good job, Lt. Dan!

The two-legged pup from right here in Northeast Ohio was named the next Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

Lt. Dan, named after the Forrest Gump character who lost his legs overseas in combat, lives in New Richmond, Ohio, which is in the greater Cincinnati area.

The sweet pup competed against a mini-horse, llama, pig, hamster, duck and two cats. He will star in Cadbury’s new TV commercial and receive $5,000.

