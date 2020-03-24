2-legged dog named Lt. Dan named 2020 Cadbury Bunny

Viral News

by: fox8webcentral

Posted: / Updated:

CNN

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WJW) — Good job, Lt. Dan!

The two-legged pup from right here in Northeast Ohio was named the next Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

Lt. Dan, named after the Forrest Gump character who lost his legs overseas in combat, lives in New Richmond, Ohio, which is in the greater Cincinnati area.

The sweet pup competed against a mini-horse, llama, pig, hamster, duck and two cats. He will star in Cadbury’s new TV commercial and receive $5,000.

LATEST STORIES:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "YMCAs open for relief care for essential workers"

Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Pinellas schools to hand out laptops to students in need"

Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver dead after crashing into Sarasota home"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Attorney answers CV questions and answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Attorney answers CV questions and answers"

First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base

Thumbnail for the video titled "First case of coronavirus confirmed at MacDill Air Force Base"

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drive-thru COVID-19 testing reduced in Tampa Bay area"

Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Laid off restaurant server given extra month to make car payment, thanks to Better Call Behnken"

Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman working to bring church group stranded in Honduras home"

Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa bakery that survived Spanish flu stays open to serve customers during coronavirus pandemic"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss