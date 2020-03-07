2-legged dog named Lt. Dan competing to be 2020 Cadbury Bunny

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WJW/CNN) — A two-legged dog from southern Ohio is looking to be the 2020 Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets, not just rabbits, to become the next Cadbury Bunny. They have narrowed the competition down to the top 10 finalists and one candidate is pulling at our heartstrings.

Lt. Dan, named after the Forrest Gump character who lost his legs overseas in combat, lives in New Richmond, Ohio, which is in the greater Cincinnati area.

His owner says he was born “a little different” but still lives his life to the fullest. Now, he’s hoping to be the face of the beloved chocolate company’s Easter campaign.

Lt. Dan is competing against a mini-horse, llama, pig, hamster, duck and two cats. The winner of the contest will star in Cadbury’s new TV commercial and receive $5,000.

Click here to cast your vote for the 2020 Cadbury Bunny.