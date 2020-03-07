2-legged dog named Lt. Dan competing to be 2020 Cadbury Bunny

Viral News

by: WJW Web Staff, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WJW/CNN) — A two-legged dog from southern Ohio is looking to be the 2020 Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury issued a casting call for all pets, not just rabbits, to become the next Cadbury Bunny. They have narrowed the competition down to the top 10 finalists and one candidate is pulling at our heartstrings.

Lt. Dan, named after the Forrest Gump character who lost his legs overseas in combat, lives in New Richmond, Ohio, which is in the greater Cincinnati area.

His owner says he was born “a little different” but still lives his life to the fullest. Now, he’s hoping to be the face of the beloved chocolate company’s Easter campaign.

Lt. Dan is competing against a mini-horse, llama, pig, hamster, duck and two cats. The winner of the contest will star in Cadbury’s new TV commercial and receive $5,000.

Click here to cast your vote for the 2020 Cadbury Bunny.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole Heights store offering free DIY hand sanitizer"

Woman receives insurance settlement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman receives insurance settlement"

Uber and Lyft Impacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber and Lyft Impacts"

Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida’s first hospitalized patient with COVID-19 discharged"

WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA Now: Should you go to Disney World during coronavirus outbreak?"

March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 6 celebrates National Oreo Cookie Day"

Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of missing St. Petersburg woman is losing hope"

a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team

Thumbnail for the video titled "a new member of the Tampa Bay Rowdies, Evan Louro, talks about playing against his old team"

Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus - Two major Miami events postponed"

Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Operation Green Light gives residents a second chance behind the wheel in Tampa Bay"

16-year-old shot in Northdale neighborhood in front of multiple witnesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "16-year-old shot in Northdale neighborhood in front of multiple witnesses"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss