2 Canadian men play game of chess while submerged in icy lake

(NBC) – Two Canadians made chess into a winter sport by taking an icy plunge to play a game on a partly frozen lake.

The two were planning to take a dip in the frigid water of Ontario’s Oak Lake. They wanted to find something to distract them from the cold for more than five minutes.

So, the two, Ron Batuigas and Nick McNaught, decided to make a game of it.

Ron and Nick started acclimating to the freezing temperatures way before the game.

They recorded their chilly accomplishment making a timelapse video of the match, ending with a cold handshake. But according to local media, they were otherwise mindful to keep their social distance.

