14 koalas badly injured in Australian bushfires released back into the wild

AUSTRALIA (NBC) – Fourteen koalas that were injured and later rescued during Australia’s wildfires last summer got to go home.

The koalas were treated for their burns and able to heal with food and affection.

Thousands of koalas were killed in the summer fires in eastern Australia. These survivors were fitted with tracking collars so their health can be monitored.

One of the veterinarians who took care of them said their return home was emotional for all their rescuers.

“It’s pretty amazing actually. They both were really badly burnt and there was a whole team effort to get them here. And so much love, so much knowledge, experience and the whole, you know, of our organization Zoos Victoria, so many different people working together. And here they are back,” Zoos Victoria Senior Veterinarian Dr. Leanne Wicker said.

The koalas were released close to where they were found over the last month.