Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

13-year-old student graduates from community college, earns 4 associate’s degrees

Viral News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LA MIRADA, Calif. (CNN) – Jack Rico is only 13 years old, but he now has four associate’s degrees and will be continuing his education at the University of Nevada on a full scholarship.

Jack plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in history, but it’s clear his future is wide open.

“I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.”

Jack entered college at the age of 11. He earned those four degrees in just two years.

When he’s not studying, Jack says he loves to play video games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss