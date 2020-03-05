Breaking News
8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

100-year-old woman celebrates birthday by going to jail

Viral News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

ROXBORO, N.C. (NBC) – Ruth Bryant celebrated her 100th birthday in an unusual way: she was arrested and taken to jail.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate had no idea there would be a slight delay in the birthday cake tradition when deputies arrived and accused of her indecent exposure during a recent visit to the Roxboro Fire Department.

Sirens blared as a deputy approached the birthday girl with handcuffs, saying, “Are you Miss Bryant?”

She said, “It all depends on what you want!”

“Here’s what I want. I want you!” he said.

Bryant was in on the gag–including the charge leveled against her.

She’d never been arrested, but in honor of her 100th birthday, she checked an item off the bucket list: heading to jail in handcuffs.

Even Bryant’s own daughter, had no idea the party would be like this.

“I know that she is a hundred years old, but I didn’t know–” she paused, startled by the siren. “–That they’d be going this far,” Marian Oakley said.

The birthday girl only spent a few minutes in her jail cell and even received an orange jumpsuit as a birthday gift

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigator Steve Andrews Lifetime Achievement"

McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries

Thumbnail for the video titled "McDonagh and Rutta are practicing with the team after missing about one month due to injuries"

Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: Travel app shortcut troubles"

the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos

Thumbnail for the video titled "the head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning on the recovery of Steven Stamkos"

Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck spills cement on I-75 after serious crash; SB lanes still closed"

Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wells Fargo to boost minimum wage to $20 per hour"

8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 Florida residents diagnosed with coronavirus, state officials say"

Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update"

Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dunkin' giving away free donuts every Friday this month"

Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jam out to favorite bands, discover new ones at Gasparilla Music Festival"

Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier

Thumbnail for the video titled "Opening date announced for St. Pete Pier"

BayCare Doctor: 'We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall'

Thumbnail for the video titled "BayCare Doctor: 'We could see coronavirus spike again in the fall'"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss