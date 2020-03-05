100-year-old woman celebrates birthday by going to jail

ROXBORO, N.C. (NBC) – Ruth Bryant celebrated her 100th birthday in an unusual way: she was arrested and taken to jail.

Friends and family gathered to celebrate had no idea there would be a slight delay in the birthday cake tradition when deputies arrived and accused of her indecent exposure during a recent visit to the Roxboro Fire Department.

Sirens blared as a deputy approached the birthday girl with handcuffs, saying, “Are you Miss Bryant?”

She said, “It all depends on what you want!”

“Here’s what I want. I want you!” he said.

Bryant was in on the gag–including the charge leveled against her.

She’d never been arrested, but in honor of her 100th birthday, she checked an item off the bucket list: heading to jail in handcuffs.

Even Bryant’s own daughter, had no idea the party would be like this.

“I know that she is a hundred years old, but I didn’t know–” she paused, startled by the siren. “–That they’d be going this far,” Marian Oakley said.

The birthday girl only spent a few minutes in her jail cell and even received an orange jumpsuit as a birthday gift