100, 102-year-old newlyweds prove love doesn’t age

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WNWO) — John and Phyllis Cook were the talk of the Kingston residence in Sylvania, Ohio on Thursday.

The two had been dating for about a year when they went to get their marriage license on Wednesday.

They ended up just having their wedding right there.

John said, “It wasn’t the plan, but we got here and they said we could marry you here. I said ‘good, let’s get it over with.”

The two lovebirds each lost two spouses.

John is a World War II veteran that recently turned 100-years-old.

Phyllis, originally from West Virginia, will turn 103 on August 8th, which is still three years shy of how old her mother lived to be.

Their relationship blossomed over the past months, and as a devout Christian woman, Phyllis decided it was best to tie the knot.

Phyllis said, “To tell you the truth, we fell in love with each other. I know you think that may be a little bit farfetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other.”

John said, “Well, we were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company.”

The Cooks spend their days with each other in the assisted living facility, enjoying eating meals and sitting out in the sun.

Despite spending hours together everyday, they understand the importance of their space.

Phyllis said, “What we do, we keep both of our apartments. He’s upstairs and I’m down.”

Their age is certainly not a factor in their romance.

There is still a big spark when they spend time with one another.

I asked John what their favorite thing to do together was. His response.

John said, “Well, I probably shouldn’t talk about that.”

