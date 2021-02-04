10-year-old thanks health care workers; cleans cars after snowstorm

WESTERLY, R.I. (NBC) — A 10-year-old in Westerly, Rhode Island, wanted to do something to thank health care workers as they continue their front line battles against COVID-19.

Christian Stone and Abbey Meeker, the mother of Christian’s best friend, went out with snow brushes in hand to dig out the cars of the staff of Westerly Hospital.

“We did 20 there 30 here another 20 before we called it quits,” Stone said. “We want them to be able go home see their family after a long day of work you know.”

Christian came up with the idea after the last snow storm making sure the nurses felt loved.

“I was thinking they’ve been helping us a lot through this whole pandemic and I figured why don’t we help them?” Stone said.

While the winds were whipping in westerly, and snow continued to fall. Meeker and Christian said some of the staff even offered to pay for the services, though they kindly refused.

“We just said, ‘We’re doing this for you guys, cause you’re here for us’,” Meeker said.

"I feel like I actually helped someone out and that's a really good feeling, when you know someone has been helped out," Christian said.