TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Monday’s storms brought hail to many parts of the Tampa Bay area.

Mike Lambert shared a video of a hailstorm near Steinbrenner High School.

Lambert told News Channel 8 that the storm started just before 2 p.m. in the Villa Rosa community.

He said lots of tree branches were down in the area.

Lambert’s video shows tons of hail and water rushing down his driveway.

A video from Miguel Badillo shows quarter-sized hail falling onto the ground and into a nearby pond at the Carlton Arms Apartments in Lutz.

In a matter of minutes, Badillo’s patio was covered with hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for parts of the Tampa Bay area Monday. The National Weather Service said residents could expect 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail.