VIDEO: Woman kicks officer in the groin after refusing to pay $80 ticket

CASHION, Okla. (KOCO/CNN) – An Oklahoma woman is accused of kicking an officer in the groin after she refused to sign an $80 ticket.

Body camera video shows Debra Hamil’s combative confrontation with a police officer in Cashion.

Hamil was not willing to pay up when a police officer issued the ticket, which was for a broken tail light.

When she was asked to step out of her vehicle, Hamil refused and told the officer he was “full of sh**.”

Then she drove off and led the officer on a brief pursuit.

Once Hamil pulled over into a parking lot, the officer approached her vehicle with his gun drawn. Then he pulled her out of the truck.

A video shows Hamil kick the officer in the groin while resisting arrest.

After she refused to put her hands behind her back, the officer deployed his stun gun and was able to place her in handcuffs.

“Do you realize you just got yourself in a whole lot more trouble?” the officer said.

“Yeah, I tried to kick you because I’m a country girl,” said Hamil.

Hamil refused medical attention, but officials said they brought her to the hospital for an assessment.

The Kingfisher County District Attorney’s office has accepted charges against Hamil for one felony assault on a police officer and one misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

LATEST STORIES: