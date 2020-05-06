VIDEO: Whale shark spotted near Siesta Key

SIESTA KEY, Fla. (WFLA) – A whale shark got up close and personal with boaters near Siesta Key on Tuesday.

Alexa Groat said she and her friends were in the middle of the gulf, on their way back to shore when they spotted the large shark.

Groat caught video of the big fish as swam right next to her boat.

“To see a whale shark in the middle of gulf, I am still in awe,” Groat said on Facebook. “The most incredible day of my life happened today and I’m not sure I have the words to describe it! “

Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world and can reach the size of a school bus. Although intimidating in size, they are relatively harmless, with a diet limited to tiny micro-organisms. However, swimmers should stay away from their tails to avoid being hit and injured.

LATEST STORIES: