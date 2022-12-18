Terrebonne Bay, LA. (WFLA) – Three people were rescued after a helicopter crashed offshore in Louisiana on Thursday.

According to the United States Coast Guard, New Orleans watchstanders received a call around 8:39 p.m. stating that a helicopter had crashed in the Gulf of Mexico with three people on board.

The press release stated that the helicopter was attempting to land on an oil rig platform at the time of the crash.

Once crews arrived on the scene, all three passengers were hoisted from a life raft and were transferred to awaiting emergency medical services at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport in Houma.

“The coordination between our watchstanders and the Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew was key to the quick response and rescue of the passengers,” Lt. j.g. Sadie Simons, a Sector New Orleans command duty officer said in a statement. “After an incident this serious in nature, we are happy all three passengers are back home and safe for the holidays.”