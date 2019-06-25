VIDEO: Tampa detectives searching for couple who dropped man off at mental health facility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Police detectives are searching for a couple who dropped off a man at a mental health facility last year, just 10 days before he died.

According to police, the man and woman in the video, went to Gracepoint, located at 2212 E Henry Ave., back on Oct. 3, 2018, in a white truck and dropped off an adult male.

Police say the couple left after dropping the man off but Gracepoint staff did not get their name or number.

The man was later taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died 10 days later, according to police.

Police say the death was originally ruled undetermined, but after further investigation, the case was reclassified as a homicide on May 8.

Tampa Police Detectives are now asking for your help in identifying the couple seen in the video.

Police say they are not suspects but may have information that will help detectives in the investigation.

If you recognize this man and woman, please contact Tampa Police at 813-231-6130.