Video shows Florida man abusing dog in elevator, throwing animal against wall

by: CNN Newsource

MIAMI (WSVN/CNN/WFLA) – A video of a man beating a puppy in an elevator has a Miami community up in arms.

Karim Ellaisy, 21, was arrested in January after he was caught on camera abusing his friend’s dog in an elevator in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

The disturbing video shows the 6-month-old Siberian Husky being pummeled in the elevator–thrown against a wall, slammed and slapped over and over again after the dog had an accident in the elevator.

A neighbor who saw the video called police.

“It’s atrocious,” said Kathy Bieniek of the Saving Sage Animal Rescue Foundation. “It’s just not acceptable. That is my opinion and I will stick to that.”

Ellaisy was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. Bieniek and a group of activists vows to attend his hearing and pressure the judge for a severe sentence.

“Oh yes, we’ll be there,” Bieniek said. “If we don’t fight for them, who’s going to do it?”

Ellaisy’s attorney, Richard Cooper, said his client has never been in trouble with the law until now.

“The video is obviously disturbing,” Cooper said. “While he’s being skewered in the court of public opinion, I believe in court he will be fully vindicated.”

The dog, which belonged to Ellaisy’s roommate, was returned to their home.

“The animal is healthy, he’s safe, there’s been no issues since and there won’t be any issues later,” Cooper said.

