TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspects responsible for five vehicle burglaries and three stolen vehicles in Ruskin.

Deputies responded to multiple reports of vehicle burglaries on Tuesday, May 30 within the area of 9th Street Southeast and College Avenue, and 11th Avenue Northeast and 15th Street Northeast.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspected targeted unlocked cars and stole valuables like cash, credit cards and firearms.

Some vehicles allegedly had a key fob inside which allowed the suspects to steal the cars.

The three stolen vehicles were a white Honda Accord, a gray Toyota Camry and a gray Toyota Highlander.

The suspects are believed to be the in the St. Petersburg area.

“Locking your vehicles and removing your keys are simple but effective steps to safeguard against crimes like these,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “We urge all residents to remain vigilant and secure their belongings properly. By working together, we can deter criminals and protect our communities.”

The stolen cars were recovered in Pinellas County. HCSO is actively working with St. Pete police.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be made at 1-800-873-8477.