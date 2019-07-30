VIDEO: Robbers hit 7-Eleven stores in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three robbery suspects who were caught on camera ambushing two different 7-Eleven stores in Sarasota over the weekend.

On Monday, detectives released video of two robberies that occurred at 7-Eleven stores on Clark Road between 3:40 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.

The first video shows the suspects hit a 7-Eleven store in the 5700 block of Clark Road and “commit grand theft of merchandise.”

The second video shows the suspects enter the 7-Eleven in the 4400 block of Clark Road and take numerous items. Deputies said one of the suspects implied they were armed with a gun and threatened an employee. They also stole some items from her purse and fled in an unknown direction.

Deputies said no employees or customers were injured during the robberies.

The suspects were described as black males in their late teens or early twenties, authorities said.

Those with information are being asked to call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS (8477).

