(NBC News Channel) — Wildlife authorities say an elephant gave birth to twins for the first time in nearly 80 years in Sri Lanka.

The twins, both males, were born at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage.

Sri Lankan elephant experts said the previous birth of twins to a domesticated elephant was in 1941.

Pinnawala is one of Sri Lanka’s biggest tourist attractions and was set up in 1975 to care for wild elephants that needed to be rescued and treated for various injuries.